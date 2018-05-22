Vice Chancellors Of Jadavpur University, Kalyani University Conferred With 'Honorary Colonel' Rank The Vice Chancellors of Jadavpur University and Kalyani University were today granted the rank of 'Honorary Colonel' by the Centre for promoting NCC activities in the varsities.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT VCs Of Jadavpur University, Kalyani University Conferred With 'Honorary Colonel' Rank Kolkata: The Vice Chancellors of Jadavpur University and Kalyani University were today granted the rank of 'Honorary Colonel' by the Centre for promoting NCC activities in the varsities.



At the investiture ceremony organised at Fort William here, West Bengal Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee conferred on Prof Suranjan Das (JU) and Prof Shankar Kumar Ghosh (KU) the ranks in the presence of Lt General P P Malhotra, DG of National Cadet Corps.



The vice-chancellors of both the universities shall hold the rank of 'Colonel Commandant' in the NCC for the duration of their office.



Chatterjee praised the professionalism and commitment of NCC officers and instructors, and expressed satisfaction about various NCC activities in the state like traffic management during the festive seasons.



Both the vice-chancellors also spoke about extending further support to NCC activities in their respective universities.



