Day After Chaos During Minister's Visit, Uneasy Calm At Jadavpur University

Five FIRs have been registered and one person taken into custody after Kolkata's Jadavpur University witnessed chaotic scenes during a protest demanding students' union elections. West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was heckled and his car was vandalised. Students from various organisations, including CPM's student wing SFI, have alleged that the minister's car ran over a student. An incident of arson was also reported. The day after, an uneasy calm grips the campus as cops and riot control police keep vigil to prevent any flare-up.

What Happened At Jadavpur University

Mr Basu was at the JU campus yesterday to attend the annual general body meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association, considered close to the ruling Trinamool Congress. When he reached the campus, students supporting SFI and the CPIML-affiliated AISA raised 'go back' slogans. Mr Basu has said that while leaving, he tried to speak to the protesting students, but was heckled. After he left, some students damaged banners put up for the teachers' body meeting and heckled some senior faculty members. A room belonging to the Trinamool teachers' wing was also vandalised. While SFI supporters staged a demonstration near the campus to protest injuries to their comrades, state minister Aroop Biswas and local MP Sayoni Ghosh led a march to protest the heckling of Mr Basu.

Multiple FIRs have been filed after complaints from both sides. The West Bengal College and University Professors Association has accused protesting students of vandalism and arson. The students have filed a complaint of rash driving.

"They Wanted Chaos, Not Dialogue"

The minister was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital after the face-off. He has suffered some gashes on his left hand due to broken glass. "I underwent an x-ray because I felt pain in my chest. Doctors told me there is no serious injury," he told reporters. "I was ready to talk to the protesting students. SFI handed over a memorandum to me, but when I was about to board the car, over 100 aggressive protesters surrounded me. I was ready to speak to five representatives in the presence of the vice-chancellor, but they did not want constructive dialogue. They wanted chaos and lawlessness. They tried to attack my vehicle," he said, according to news agency PTI. The minister said his security guards did not react despite the provocation. "We don't believe in violence and entry of police into campus." He said the "undemocratic" face of the Left student's outfit has been exposed.

Trinamool's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh met Mr Basu at the hospital and told the media that it was a "planned attack". "It was a planned attack on a minister by Left ultra-left elements who only want to create chaos. What would have happened if the windshield and rearview mirror had come off and grievously injured the minister who was sitting in the front seat next to the driver? Our patience and tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness by those who are behind such attacks."

"TMC Outsiders Attacked Us"

Kaushiki Bhattacharya, a leader of the SFI, said the protesting students wanted a discussion with the Education Minister to demand students' union polls at the earliest. "We did not resort to violence. TMC outsiders joined some of their sympathisers on the campus to attack our activists and used abusive language against us," she said.

Ms Bhattacharya said two Left supporters were injured when the cars in Basu's convoy ran over their ankles. They have been hospitalised, she said.

Two teachers' bodies have criticised the ruling party for the rampage. Jadavpur University Teachers' Association alleged that while everyone has the democratic right to organise a programme, "a section of outsiders belonging to the ruling party went on a rampage on the campus when the students were trying to air their legitimate demands for holding student union elections on time."

"The vehicle of the minister ran over the foot of our first-year student Ramanuj, injuring him seriously. We call upon the university authorities to take positive and effective steps in this regard very soon," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association said, "While the lawlessness on the campus was unexpected and any organisation has the democratic right to hold its programme, we condemn the way a minister's car crushes the foot of a student and leaves the campus. We demand strong and prompt action by the VC in this matter and demand proper treatment of the student."