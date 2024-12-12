Calcutta University BCom Result 2024 Released, Details Here

The University of Calcutta has declared the results for the Four/Three-Year BCom Semester-II Examinations, 2024 (Under CCF, 2022). Additionally, the results for the BCom Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2024 (Under CBCS), will be released at 5pm.

Calcutta University Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of Calcutta University or the result portal at www.exametc.com.

Locate the link or notification for the BCom Semester-II results on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your roll number or registration number and submit the details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download or print the result for future reference.

A comprehensive gazette containing results specific to each college will be made available on the respective college portals (CCF and CBCS) following the scheduled time for result publication.

The timeline for distributing printed gazettes and mark sheets will be shared later through updates on the university website and college portals.