Calcutta University Result For B.Com Fourth Semester Out. Direct Link Here

Calcutta University result for BCom fourth sem has been released at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University result 2019: University of Calcutta has released the B.Com fourth semester results today. Bachelor of Commerce or B.Com fourth semester results for Honours and General stream students have been released on the official results hosting website, wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who are searching for Calcutta University B.Com results may download their results after entering their exam roll numbers on the portal mentioned above. Before this, Calcutta University released the B.Com second semester results on September 30.

Calcutta University B.Com result: Direct Link

Calcutta University B.Com. result direct Link

Calcutta University B.Com result: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calcutta University result:

Step one: Go to official result portal: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link "B.Com. Semester-IV (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)"

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students are advised to download their marks statement from the official website and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the University.

