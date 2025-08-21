Calcutta University Students Beaten Up For Speaking Bengali, Called 'Bangladeshis'

A group of shopkeepers from West Bengal's Sealdah market allegedly thrashed some Calcutta University students and called them 'Bangladeshis' on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when a student, living in the University's Carmichael hostel, went to the market to buy accessories for mobile. During this time, the student argued with one of the Hindi-speaking traders over bargaining. According to the student, the shopkeeper abused him and called him a 'Bangladeshi'.

Following this, a group of students went to the market and argued with the shopkeepers over the incident.

The shopkeepers then thrashed the students with sharp weapons and sticks during the argument, leaving some of them injured.

The students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have filed a complaint and two people have been arrested in the case so far, officials said.

Members of a pro-Bengali advocacy group, 'Bangla Pokkho', carried out protests last night over the alleged assault.

"Some students of Calcutta University's Carmichel hostel had gone to Sealdah market to purchase some mobile covers. The marketplace has been known as a hub of outsiders for a long time. They often abuse Bengali buyers. They called these students Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali. And then they were attacked by sharp arms, sticks, and bamboos. They were Hindi-speaking people. These students now want to verify CCTV footage," the organisation's general secretary, Garga Chattopadhyay, said.