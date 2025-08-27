Calcutta University Refuses To Postpone Exam For Trinamool Congress Event

The University of Calcutta has refused to postpone an exam scheduled for August 28. What is special about August 28? It happens to be the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

A fourth-semester exam will be held on August 28, as per the schedule, Calcutta University's interim vice-chancellor, Shanta Dutta Dey, confirmed.

On Tuesday, a Principals' body, that usually takes the line of the State government, sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to intervene in the matter and get an exam scheduled for August 28 postponed.

The principals' association also wrote a letter to Dey, demanding that the exam be rescheduled.

The Nikhil Banga Adhyaksha Parishad too voiced concern over the exam date clashing with the foundation day event. They claimed that students will face difficulties if the exam is held on August 28.

The University of Calcutta has written to the Kolkata Police, seeking help for the peaceful conduct of the examination on August 28.