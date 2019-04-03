Calcutta University B.Com Part 3 Results Declared; Direct Link Here

Calcutta University result: CU announces B.Com part 3 exam results @ wbresults.nic.in

University of Calcutta has released the result for B.Com. Semester-3 (Honours/General) exam under CBCS. The Calcutta University result is available on the official website for examinations conducted in West Bengal. Students of B.Com. semester 3 can check their result using their examination roll number. Before this, University of Calcutta had released the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Semester I Exam under CBCS in February. The result was then released for Honours/General and Major.

Earlier, University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (Honours and General) semester 1 under CBCS on March 12, 2019.

Calcutta University Result: Direct link

Calcutta University Result: How to check B.com Part 3 results

The students may follow these steps to check their CU B.Com part 3 results:

Step One : Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the link 'B.Com. Part-III (Honours/General) Examination under CBCS, 2018'.

Step Three : Enter roll number and submit.

Step Four : Check your results.

