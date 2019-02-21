Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Semester I result announced

Calcutta University has released BA, BSc first semester result at wbresults.nic.in

University of Calcutta has released the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Semester I Exam under CBCS. The result has been released for Honours/ General and Major. The result is available on the official result portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal. Students of B.A./B.Sc. Semester I can check their result using their examination roll number. On January 21, the University had declared results for the the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Part I exam 2018 (under 1+1+1 system). The results for B.Com. Part 1 exam (under 1+1+1 system) was declared on January 11 for General and Majors courses.

Calcutta University Result Link



Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc. Semester I Result 2018: How to download?



Step one: Go to official result portal: www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the BA, B.Sc. result link available on the portal.

Step three: A new window will open. In the new window enter your examination roll number in the space provided.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

