Petition Filed In High Court Regarding Ragging In Educational Institutions

A division bench of Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court granted permission to file a Public interest litigation regarding ragging in educational institutions. The PIL was filed by Advocate Sayan Banerjee. The matter is likely to be heard this week.

A first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata, died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night.

Two more students were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case, taking the total number of arrests to three, said police.

According to the police, the arrest was made on Sunday morning, and the arrested accused has been identified as Deepsekhar Dutta, 19, a second-year Economics student at the university and a resident of the Bankura district.

The second arrested accused has been identified as Manotosh Ghosh, 20, a second-year student of Sociology and a resident of Hooghly.

Meanwhile, the third arrested accused, Sourav Chowdhury, an ex-student of the university, was produced before a city court on August 12 and remanded to police custody till August 22.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hostel and said that strong action will be taken and justice will be served.

Talking to the media after visiting the university hostel, the governor said, "I went to the hostel, I discussed with the students... and also the teachers, they want justice. Justice will be done. They presented before me some of the basic issues here. We'll address them... We'll do our best, we'll give them justice, and strong action will be taken..."

Earlier, officials informed that the preliminary post-mortem reports point out that the student died after falling from a high place. "He suffered severe injury to the left side of the head, and his left rib and pelvis were fractured due to the impact," they said, citing preliminary postmortem reports.

The first-year student belonged to the state's Nadia district. The teen was taken to the nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates.

"The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment," police said earlier.

