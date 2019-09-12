Calcutta University Releases Provisional, Pre-Publication Status Of Marks For BA/B.Sc. Part II Exam

Calcutta University has released status of marks for BA/B.Sc. Part II exam

Calcutta University has released the Provisional Pre-Publication status of marks for BA/B.Sc. part II (Honours/ Major) Examination, 2019. Students can check their marks status from the official results portal for exams conducted in West Bengal. Students would need their roll numbers to check their marks status.

Calcutta University Marks Status For BA/B.Sc. Part II: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for Provisional Pre-publication status of marks for BA/B.Sc. Part II Exam 2019.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and check your status.

Calcutta University Status Of Marks For BA/B.Sc. Part II: Direct Link

The status of marks will also be available through SMS by sending the message <CUUG (space) followed by the 10-digit Roll Number excluding the in-between hyphens> to 56070.

College wise Provisional statement of marks in respect of the Honours and Major candidates will be handed over to the authorized representatives of colleges on and from 03:00 pm on September 13, 2019 from the Result (Major) & Computer Cell-I Section, 2nd floor, Darbhanga Building, College Street Campus.

