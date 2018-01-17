University Of Calcutta BCom Part 1 Honours, General And Major 2017 Exam Results Declared University of Calcutta has declared the results for B.Com. Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017. The Calcutta University B.Com. part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in.

Before that, Calcutta University B.Com. Part II (Honours and General) examination 2017 results were published on November 29 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.

Calcutta University B.Com. Part I (Honours, General and Major) 2017 Exam Results: How to Check

Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'B.Com. Part I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2017'.

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.

Step 4: Check your results.



