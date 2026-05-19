Clock Ticking: UGC NET Application Window Closes Tomorrow For June 2026 Exam Cycle

UGC NET Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 application window for the June examination cycle. In an advisory issued on May 14, the testing agency has reminded all eligible and interested candidates that the registration portal will be closing on May 20.

The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD. The UGC NET June 2026 examinations will be held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to 30, 2026.

UGC NET Application 2026: Ensure These Before Deadline

The NTA has advised UGC NET June 2026 aspirants to ensure the following:

Fill and submit the online application form Pay the application fee Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference Check all details carefully

Applicants must verify the details filled in before paying the fee, as no changes are allowed later, as per the official guidelines.

Application Fee Details

Check the category-wise registration fee details below.

General/Unreserved: Rs. 1150

General-EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs. 600

SC, ST, PwD, Third Gender: Rs. 325

After successful completion of the application form, candidates will receive the UGC NET 2026 admit card, informing them about the exam date, shift, and centre details.

Also check: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

The NTA will open the correction window for the UGC NET applications from May 22 to 24, 2026.