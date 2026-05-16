UGC NET June 2026: Exam Body Advises Applicants Regarding Fee Payment, Confirmation Page

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) applicants to complete the fee payment and download the confirmation page within the prescribed timeline. In a second advisory issued by the exam conducting body, students are reminded that the registration portal will be closing on May 20.

The UGC NET application window is open from April 29 to May 20, 2026. According to the official notification, the exams will be held from June 22 to 30, 2026. Candidates can expect the advance intimation of examination city by June 10, while the admit cards will be issued by June 15.

In a social media post on X, the NTA has stated that the application forms will be considered complete only after the successful fee payment.

Earlier this month, the agency had informed candidates that they must submit only one application form while registering for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. The NTA had also advised the UGC NET June 2026 candidates to carefully select their subject while filling out the application form, as no changes will be allowed after submission.

For more details, check: NTA Issues Advisory On Application Submission

The NTA has advised applicants to ensure the following:

Fill and submit the online application form

Pay the application fee

Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference

Check all details carefully

Candidates must check the details filled in before paying the fee, as no changes are allowed later.

Read more: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

The UGC NET application fee is Rs. 1150 for the unreserved/general category students. For students belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the registration fee is Rs. 600. Students from SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories have to pay Rs. 325 as the application fee for UGC NET exam.