UGC NET June 2026: Exam Body Issues Advisory On Application Submission

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 applicants. The exam body has informed candidates about the number of registrations, subject selection, and candidate details.

The exam conducting body has stated that candidates must submit only one application form while registering for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. According to the official document, multiple applications submitted by a candidate for the same subject or for different subjects will not be accepted. If a candidate submits more than one application, only the last submitted application form will be considered, rejecting all other submissions, the official notification stated.

The NTA has also advised the UGC NET June 2026 applicants to carefully select their subject while filling out the application form, as no changes will be allowed after submission. According to the official notice, candidates must ensure that all details filled by them in the UGC NET application form are accurate and complete.

Also check: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

The UGC NET registration window is open from April 29 to May 20, 2026. According to the official calendar, the exams will be held from June 22 to 30, 2026. Candidates can submit the NET applications at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted for 85 subjects in computer based test mode. Applicants must choose the subject of their postgraduation only.

The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.