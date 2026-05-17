NTA Says Registration Possible Without Aadhaar, NRI Complains Digilocker Disapproves

UGC NET 2026: With the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) registration window closing on May 20 for the June 2026 cycle, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has raised questions on making 'Aadhaar mandatory for application submission.' He posted on X that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET application process through the DigiLocker platform. He further claimed that the DigiLocker only accepts Aadhaar for verification. The user has stated that the NRIs who do not have Aadhaar cards are unable to apply for the UGC NET June 2026.

According to his X profile, the user is an Assistant Professor of English Literature at a university in Saudi Arabia.

The NTA has responded to the claims that candidates can register without the use of Aadhaar for the NET exam. The exam conducting body has instructed such candidates to follow the steps given below.

Click on the "Sign Up" option on the registration page.

Enter your mobile number and complete the OTP verification.

Select identity type (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License).

Fill in details such as name, DOB, gender, username, and PIN.

Click "Verify" and proceed to the authorization page.

The testing agency has noted that the registration is not Aadhaar-dependent. Applicants can use any available identity option.

However, the user has reiterated that the Digilocker only accepts Indian mobile numbers, which has to be verified through Aadhaar. "Aadhaar is mandatory for verifying a DigiLocker account. Without linking your Aadhaar, you will not be able to complete the verification process", the screenshot read that the user shared.

Read more: Exam Body Advises Applicants Regarding Fee Payment, Confirmation Page

In an advisory issued on May 14, the NTA has reminded students that the registration portal will be closing on May 20.