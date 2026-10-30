UGC NET December 2026 Registration: Over 9.60 Lakh Candidates Applied, Deadline Tomorrow

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination tomorrow, October 31. Candidates who have not yet completed their application process can submit their forms and pay the examination fee by 11:50 PM. According to the latest information, more than 9.60 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, while over 7.91 lakh have successfully paid the fee. The agency has extended the deadline to give applicants additional time to complete the process. Candidates are advised to avoid waiting until the last minute.

UGC NET December 2026: Important Details

Candidates should keep the following revised deadlines in mind:

Last date to submit application form: October 31, 2026.

October 31, 2026. Last date for examination fee payment: October 31, 2026.

October 31, 2026. Deadline: 11:50 PM.

11:50 PM. Late fee: No late fee is applicable during the extended period.

The extension applies to both application submission and examination fee payment. All other conditions mentioned in the notice will remain unchanged.

How To Complete UGC NET December 2026 Registration?

Candidates who are yet to complete their applications can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET December 2026 application link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that their fee payment is successful and the confirmation page is generated. Merely registering on the portal does not mean the application process is complete.