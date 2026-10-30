UGC NET December 2026 Registration: Over 9.60 Lakh Candidates Applied, Deadline Tomorrow

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination tomorrow, October 31. Candidates who have not yet completed their application process can submit their forms and pay the examination fee by 11:50 PM. According to the latest information, more than 9.60 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, while over 7.91 lakh have successfully paid the fee. The agency has extended the deadline to give applicants additional time to complete the process. Candidates are advised to avoid waiting until the last minute.
UGC NET December 2026: Important Details
Candidates should keep the following revised deadlines in mind:
- Last date to submit application form: October 31, 2026.
- Last date for examination fee payment: October 31, 2026.
- Deadline: 11:50 PM.
- Late fee: No late fee is applicable during the extended period.
The extension applies to both application submission and examination fee payment. All other conditions mentioned in the notice will remain unchanged.
UGC-NET December 2026 | Registration Update Over 9.60 lakh registrations and 7.91 lakh+ candidates have already completed fee payment. Last Date: 31 October 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Complete your application form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page now at 🔗 https://t.co/Y7NeermQSr यूजीसी-नेट (दिसंबर 2026) के लिए अब तक 9.60 लाख से अधिक पंजीकरण हो चुके हैं और 7.91 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी शुल्क का भुगतान कर चुके हैं। अंतिम तिथि: 31 अक्टूबर 2026 (रात 11:50 बजे तक) सभी चरण पूरे करें, शुल्क का भुगतान करें और अपना पुष्टिकरण पृष्ठ डाउनलोड करें। 🔗 https://t.co/Y7NeermQSr #UGCNET #NTA #UGCNETDec2026 #NTAUpdate— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 30, 2026
How To Complete UGC NET December 2026 Registration?
Candidates who are yet to complete their applications can follow these steps:
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the UGC NET December 2026 application link.
- Log in using the required credentials.
- Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates should ensure that their fee payment is successful and the confirmation page is generated. Merely registering on the portal does not mean the application process is complete.