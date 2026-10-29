UGC NET December 2026: Over 8.78 Lakh Registered So Far, Apply By October 31

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that it had received over 8.78 lakh registrations for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination, while more than 6.92 lakh candidates had completed their fee payment. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their application forms, pay the examination fee, and download their confirmation pages by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the testing agency, the application fee payment is pending for 1,86,144 candidates. The details are as follows:

Photo and signature upload pending, along with fee payment: 1,45,888 candidates

Images uploaded, but form submission and fee payment pending: 7,512 candidates

Form submitted, but fee payment pending: 32,744 candidates

Candidates are advised to complete all the required steps, pay the examination fee, and download their confirmation pages before the deadline. The NTA has urged applicants not to wait until the last day to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

UGC-NET December 2026: How To Register Through DigiLocker

The NTA has advised candidates to use Aadhaar, a PAN card or a driving licence to verify their identity and complete the registration process through DigiLocker.

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Under the identity verification section, select Aadhaar, PAN card or driving licence.

Authenticate their identity through DigiLocker and verify their details.

The testing agency has encouraged candidates to resolve any documentation-related queries promptly so that they can focus on their examination preparation.

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA through its helpline numbers, 011-69227700 and 1800-180-4747, or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.