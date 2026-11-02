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UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction Begins, Here's How To Edit Details

NTA has opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2026 applications from November 2 to 4 for editing specific personal details.

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UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction Begins, Here's How To Edit Details
The correction window closes at 11:50 PM on November 4.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make changes to the permitted details between November 2 and November 4, 2026.

According to the latest announcement shared by NTA, the correction facility will remain available until 11:50 PM on November 4. Candidates should check their application forms carefully and make any required corrections within the given deadline.

Which Details Can Candidates Edit?

As per the information shared by NTA, candidates are allowed to make changes to the following details:

  • Candidate's name
  • Father's name
  • Mother's name

Candidates should ensure that the details entered in their application forms are correct and match their official documents.

Which Details Cannot Be Changed?

The agency has also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to edit certain details during the correction period. These include:

  • Mobile number
  • Email address
  • Permanent and present address
  • Photograph
  • Signature

Candidates should keep this in mind before making corrections to their application forms.

What Should Candidates Do?

Candidates should visit the official NTA website, nta.ac.in and check the UGC NET December 2026 application correction facility. They should review the permitted details carefully and complete any necessary changes before the deadline.

The correction facility is available only for the fields specified by the agency. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last day to make corrections.

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