NTA Extends UGC NET December 2026 Fee Payment Window Till Tonight

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to pay the examination fee for the UGC NET December 2026 session. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms but have not paid the fee can now complete the payment by 11:50 pm on November 1, 2026.

Earlier, the last date for fee payment was October 31. The agency has given candidates one additional day to complete the payment process. However, the extension is only for fee payment. The application form submission and image upload facilities closed on October 31 and will not reopen.

Who Can Pay The UGC NET December 2026 Fee?

The extended deadline is only for candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms but are yet to pay the examination fee. Candidates who have not registered or submitted their application forms cannot use this extra time to complete the registration process.

Applicants who are eligible for the extension should complete their payment before the revised deadline. After making the payment, they should check their payment status and download the confirmation page for future reference.

How To Pay The UGC NET December 2026 Application Fee?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their pending fee payment:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Log in using your application number and password or other required credentials.

Go to the application fee payment section.

Choose an available online payment method.

Complete the fee payment.

Check whether the payment has been successful.

Download and save the confirmation page.

What Is UGC NET?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted by the NTA to determine candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professors and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

Candidates should regularly check the official UGC NET website for further examination-related updates and announcements.