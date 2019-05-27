TS Inter Revaluation Results Released; Check Now

TS Inter revaluation results for more than 3 lakh students have been announced

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS BIE (also known as TSBIE) has released the TS Inter results for the revaluation held for more than 3 lakh first and second year students. The TS Inter revaluation results can be accessed from the official websites of TS Intermediate board. The TS Inter revaluation results are expected to released on websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TS revaluation results are being released after the high court ordered a recheck of the results declared last month.

TS Inter Results 2019: Direct Links For Revaluation Results Here

A results link is also activated on the official results partner (Manabadi)'s portal.

Telangana Inter Revaluation Result Today: Live Updates

TS Inter results: How to check Telangana revaluation results

Follow the steps given here to download your TS Inter revaluation results:

Step One : Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two : Click on the result link.

Step Three : Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth or any other detail that is asked

Step Four: Submit to view your result

TS Inter Result 2019: Here's How To Check Intermediate Revaluation Results

Click here for more Education News