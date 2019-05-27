TS Inter Results 2019: Direct Links For Revaluation Results Here

TS Inter results 2019: Telangana Inter revaluation results will be on manabadi.com, bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter revaluation results 2019: After over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Telangana, the Board will release the TS Inter revaluation results today. These discrepancies in the results of the state's intermediate exam had led to protests by students and parents and they alleged large-scale wrongdoings in the examination process in the state. A committee formed by the Telangana government to probe the issue, after 25 students committed suicide, has pointed out several glaring errors. Today, the TS Inter results of revaluation are being released for more than 3 lakh students who didn't qualify for higher education when the results were declared on April 18.

The TS Inter revaluation results are expected to be released on websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results are expected to be released on private results portal, manabadi.com.

The panel which probed the discrepancies in TS Inter results of both first and second year students has recommended a thorough data analysis of the TS Inter results to fix any problem in evaluation of answer sheets of students who scored well in the first year but failed in the final exams.

The probe report also pointed to alleged inability of Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd to handle the massive amount of data for holding the exam. Analysts and opposition leaders have alleged that the tender criterion about capacity and experience in dealing with the answer sheets of 9.78 lakh students was allegedly relaxed or waived.

A high number of student suicides in Telangana, 25 in the last one month, has led to a huge outrage in the state.

Some 3.28 lakh out of 9.7 lakh students - or 33 per cent students - who gave the exam were declared failed in the state board's intermediate exam conducted by a private agency.

