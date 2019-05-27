TS Inter Result 2019: Revaluation Results For Intermediate Students Today

TS Inter revaluation results are expected on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in

TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the TS Inter results for the revaluation conducted of answer sheets of all the failed candidates whose first and second year Intermediate examinations' results released last month. The TS Inter revaluation results are expected to released on websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results are also expected on Manabadi portal. A total of 9 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exams held in February-March. The results, announced on April third week, led to utter chaos. Many bright students who did well in the first year failed in the second year. Most of them were shocked as they were awarded zero, one or two marks. Now the results are being released for all these students.

An official from Telangana BIE has informed NDTV that the TS Inter results for the revaluation conducted for more than 3 lakh students will be released today.

TS Inter results: List of websites

The TS Inter revaluation results are expected to released on these websites:

www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.tg.nic.in

www.examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter results: How to check Telangana revaluation results

Follow the steps given here to download your TS Inter revaluation results:

Step One:

Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two:

Click on the result link.

Step Three:

Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth or any other detail that is asked

Step Four:

Submit to view your result.

Apart from these official websites, the TS Inter 1st year results will be announced on portals managed by private organisations, like manabadi.com and examresult.net.

After the results were out, the parents had alleged "goof up" in the paper valuation and demanded a thorough re-verification of the papers of those who had failed.

The state government, right after the TS Inter results were announced, ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses in the system deployed by Globarena Technologies, whose services were hired by TBIE to conduct the exams.

A three-member committee, headed by G. T. Venkateswar Rao, Managing Director, Telangana State Technological Service, was aksed to find out whether there were any errors in publication of results on account of any systemic errors of the agency.

