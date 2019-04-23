TS Inter Result: High Court Orders Revaluation Of Answer Sheets Of 3 Lakh Failed Students

TSBIE released Telangana Inter results on April 18 for first and second year students.

The Telangana high court on Tuesday asked the TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to conduct revaluation of answer sheets of all the failed candidates whose first and second year Intermediate examinations' results released recently. The court, while hearing a petition filed by an NGO, gave time to the TSBIE board till April 29 (Monday) to disclose how much time it would take for completion of revaluation, reported Hindustan Times.

The NGO has also sought a thorough probe into the lapses and compensation to the families of the students who ended their lives.

A total of 9 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exams held in February-March. The results, announced last Thursday, led to utter chaos. Many bright students who did well in the first year failed in the second year. Most of them were shocked as they were awarded zero, one or two marks.

TBIE Secretary A. Ashok on Monday admitted that there were some lapses in declaring the results. He, however, assured students that the discrepancies would be rectified.

The state government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses in the system deployed by Globarena Technologies, whose services were hired by TBIE to conduct the exams.

A three-member committee, headed by G. T. Venkateswar Rao, Managing Director, Telangana State Technological Service, will find out whether there were any errors in publication of results on account of any systemic errors of the agency.

The committee, which also has Professor A. Vassan of BITS Hyderabad and Professor Nishanth Dongari of IIT Hyderabad as its members, has been asked to submit report in three days.

Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association president Madhusudhan Reddy said at least eight students allegedly committed suicide while several others attempted to end their lives after they failed to clear the exam.

The parents alleged "goof up" in the paper valuation and demanded a thorough re-verification of the papers of those who had failed.

According to Reddy, eleven students who scored over 900 (out of total 1,000), 125 with scores between 850 and 900 and about 2,000 who scored over 750 were declared failed in one subject which varied among students.

(With Inputs from IANS and PTI)

