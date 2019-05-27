Telangana Intermediate Revaluation Result Today: Live Updates

TS inter revaluation result will be released on the official website of the Board at results.cgg.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: May 27, 2019 15:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Telangana Intermediate Revaluation Result Today: Live Updates

TS inter revaluation result will be released at results.cgg.gov.in.

New Delhi: 

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will release the revaluation result for intermediate exam today. An official from Telangana BIE has confirmed NDTV that the Inter revaluation result will be released today. More than 3 lakh students had applied for recounting/ revaluation. The result will be released on the official website of the Board at results.cgg.gov.in. Online searches increased for the Telangana inter revaluation result after Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education said that, "TS BIE recounting/ revaluation marks will be received after 27th May. AP EAMCET-2019 ranks will be declared after 27th May." Students who had applied for TS inter recounting or revaluation can check the result online.

TS BIE Inter Revaluation Result: Live Update


May 27, 2019
15:29 (IST)
TS inter revaluation result websites
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the revaluation result on results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and bie.tg.nic.in.
No more content

Trending

TelanganaTS inter result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jawaharlal NehruPM ModiPrem Singh TamangSmriti IraniSuratGurgaon NewsLive NewsJagan ReddyWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20Black Shark 2Computex 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................