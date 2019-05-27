Telangana Intermediate Revaluation Result Today: Live Updates

TS inter revaluation result will be released at results.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will release the revaluation result for intermediate exam today. An official from Telangana BIE has confirmed NDTV that the Inter revaluation result will be released today. More than 3 lakh students had applied for recounting/ revaluation. The result will be released on the official website of the Board at results.cgg.gov.in. Online searches increased for the Telangana inter revaluation result after Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education said that, "TS BIE recounting/ revaluation marks will be received after 27th May. AP EAMCET-2019 ranks will be declared after 27th May." Students who had applied for TS inter recounting or revaluation can check the result online.

TS BIE Inter Revaluation Result: Live Update