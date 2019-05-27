TS Inter Result 2019: Here's How To Check Intermediate Revaluation Results

TS Inter revaluation results will be released on manabadi.com, bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TBSIE is expected to declare the re-evaluation results today i.e, May 27. The TSBIE Class 12 or Intermediate revaluation results will be uploaded on the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results are also expected to be declared on manabadi.com, a private portal which hosts TS Inter results. The original TS Board Intermediate result were declared on April 18.

The TS Intermediate Results 2019 was in news for faulty marking during the evaluation of the exam papers for Class 12. Students who had scored well in the first year, failed or scored low in the second year, according to reports.

Today, marks for those students are being declared by the Board.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination conducted the TS Inter I exams from February 27 to March 16, 2019. The TS Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019

TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019: How To Check

Follow these steps to download your TS Inter revaluation results:

Step 1: Visit the official website or the other given websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Intermediate Revaluation result link

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Students may download it for future reference.

Click here for more Education News