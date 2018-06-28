TNEA Rank List Released

TNEA Rank List 2018 Declared; Know How To Check

Rank list has been released for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018. Counselling will begin in the first week of July. The online counselling will be held in five rounds. Each round will be held for five days where three days would be reserved for registering the choices and two days to freeze the choices. The exam is held every year to grant admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges.

Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2018: MBBS, BDS Counselling To Begin From July 1

TNEA rank list 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics and Chemistry totaling to 200 (Maths: 100 marks, Physics: 50 marks and Chemistry: 50 marks).

Qualified candidates shall now have to submit the allotment options online. 'The final allotment will be done by the system based on rank and the applicant's allotment options that have been submitted. The final allotment order can be viewed and downloaded by the applicants through their login in the TNEA Web portal,' reads the official notification.

10+2 qualification is the minimum eligibility for TNEA. This year 91.1% students have cleared the plus two exam in Tamil Nadu.

TNEA 2018 Topper

Keerthana Ravi has topped the TNEA 2018. 'I had already applied for BSc chemistry in St Stephen's College, New Delhi. I attended the interview and got admission there. I will be pursuing that,' she told the Times of India. She had secured full marks in the Kerala board exams.

