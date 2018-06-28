Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2018: MBBS, BDS Counselling To Begin From July 1

Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List has been released on the official website (www.tnhealth.org) of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The merit list has been released separately for Government quota seats and for Management quota seats. Keerthana K. is first rank holder in the state list and otherwise is All India rank 12 holder. She had secured a total of 676 out of 720.

In the state list for government quota seats, total 25417 students have been included.

The first phase counselling is expected to begin on July 1 and end on July 5, 2018.

For admission to state quota seats, students would need to produce Nativity certificate. Candidates who applied for NEET UG as a person from another state can not claim as a Native of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu and have completed their education from class VI to XII in Tamil Nadu itself, will not need to submit Nativity certificate.

Candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu but have studied in class VI to XII from other states either partly or completely will have to produce original certificates of their parents. The certificates needed would be Birth Certificate/ SSLC/ 10th/ 12th/ Degree/ Diploma/ Professional Course, and Ration Card/ Passport to ascertain the candidate's parents' nativity.

Other state candidates who have studied from class VI to XII in Tamil Nadu will be treated as Open Category candidates.

