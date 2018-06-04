Tamil Nadu Among States With Lowest Pass Percentage In NEET 2018

Overall, 56.26% students have cleared NEET 2018. Nagaland has recorded the lowest pass percentage in NEET, this year; 29.3% students have cleared the exam.
Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari is the NEET 2018 topper. Rohan Purohit from Telangana and Himanshu Sharma from Delhi have secured the second and third position, respectively.
Tamil Nadu's appeal against NEET has been in the headlines since 2 years. According to a counter-affidavit filed by Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare in Madras High Court last year 1,422 agitations had been reported in the state against NEET out of which 933 were staged by political parties in the state and 317 were by students.
Last year, the anti-NEET protests in Tamil Nadu reached a news lever when a Dalit medical aspirant and anti-NEET court petitioner committed suicide, with students hitting the streets against the central and state governments. Anitha, a 17-year-old Dalit girl who had moved the Supreme Court against National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET)-based medical examinations allegedly committed suicide in September last year. Anitha was the daughter of a poor, Dalit daily-wage labourer, whose dream was to be a doctor. Anitha, a state board student had scored 98 per cent marks (an impressive 1,176 out of 1,200 marks) in class 12 board examinations. But , in NEET, she did not fair well and missed out on getting a medical seat.
Last year the State government had decided to give 85% reservation benefit the students who have completed their class 12 from the state board under Department of School Education, Tamilnadu. However Madras High Court dismissed the appeal.
This year, close to 3,500 NEET candidates from Tamil Nadu had to travel to Kerala to write the exam this year, which also caused protests from various groups in the state.
In another development, this year, activists protested outside the CBSE's office in Chennai on May, one day after the exam, demanding that the NEET in Tamil Nadu be scrapped. The immediate trigger was the death of three parents who were escorting their children to NEET centres.
CBSE declared NEET 2018 result today. The pass percentage of boys and girls in the NEET exam is almost equal (approximately 56%). Online counselling process will begin soon. The counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU will be conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India.
