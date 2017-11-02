NEET 2018: Tamil Nadu To Begin Training Teachers, Students By End Of November The Tamil Nadu government yesterday informed the Madras High Court the training programmes in the state for both NEET aspirants and teachers would start by the end of this month.

NEET 2018: Tamil Nadu To Begin Training Teachers, Students By November New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government yesterday informed the Madras High Court the training programmes in the state for both NEET aspirants and teachers would start by the end of this month. The information was submitted by the additional advocate general in response to a petition relating to NEET which came up before Justice N Kirubakaran. The judge had earlier, posed several questions with relation to NEET to which the state health secretary filed a counter-affidavit.



In his counter-affidavit, Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare, J Radhakrishnan also submitted that the state has proposed to identify teachers in every district and give them proper training so as to enable them to provide adequate coaching to NEET aspirants.



The counter-affidavit also states that the government would establish exclusive training centres for NEET aspirants in all district central libraries at a cost of Rs. 72 lakh.



About the cases registered for protests against NEET, the counter-affidavit said that 1,422 agitations had been reported out of which 933 were staged by political parties in the state and 317 were by students.



The counter-affidavit also informed that the counselling process for all government quota and management quota eats in government and self-financed private medical colleges had been concluded and all seats were filled.

The court was also informed that a question bank for NEET exam had bene prepared in English and is yet to be translated in Tamil. The judge has posted the matter for further hearing on November 8.



(With Inputs from PTI)



