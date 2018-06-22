TNAU Releases Rank List For UG Admission 2018 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the rank list for the undergraduate admission. The registration process for the UG admission began in May 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNAU Rank List 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (



The TNAU rank list is available on the official website tnau.ac.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and name.



Counselling for Sports, Ex-serviceman and descendants of freedom fighter and differently abled quota will be held on July 7, 2018. The counselling will begin on July 9, 2018. 'All qualified applicants for special reservation counseling (Counseling for Sports, Ex-servicemen, Decedents of Freedom Fighter, and Differently Abled) will also be shortlisted in the general rank list, if the candidate is a NATIVE of Tamilnadu or studied 10th, 11th and 12th in Tamilnadu. Candidates who have selected a seat in the special reservation counseling will not be permitted to attend general counseling in their merit order,' reads the official statement from TNAU.



TNAU will complete the admission process by August 31, 2018. Registration for the first semester will be on August 1, 2018.



Click here for more Education News



Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ( TNAU ) has released the rank list for the undergraduate admission. The registration process for the UG admission began in May 2018. The month long registration process allowed 10+2 pass candidates to apply for various undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied subjects by submission of proper documents. TNAU will grant admission to selected students in B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Horticulture), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Bioinformatics), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.S. (Agribusiness Management) and B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology).The TNAU rank list is available on the official website tnau.ac.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and name.Counselling for Sports, Ex-serviceman and descendants of freedom fighter and differently abled quota will be held on July 7, 2018. The counselling will begin on July 9, 2018. 'All qualified applicants for special reservation counseling (Counseling for Sports, Ex-servicemen, Decedents of Freedom Fighter, and Differently Abled) will also be shortlisted in the general rank list, if the candidate is a NATIVE of Tamilnadu or studied 10th, 11th and 12th in Tamilnadu. Candidates who have selected a seat in the special reservation counseling will not be permitted to attend general counseling in their merit order,' reads the official statement from TNAU. TNAU will complete the admission process by August 31, 2018. Registration for the first semester will be on August 1, 2018. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter