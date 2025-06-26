Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 2025 Rank List Released, Direct Link Here

TNAU Rank List 2025: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture) has released the provisional rank list for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who applied for admission can check the provisional merit list on the official website, tnau.ac.in.

TNAU Rank List 2025: How To Download Rank List?

Visit the official website, tnau.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "UG and Diploma Admissions 2026".

A new page will open.

Click on "View Rank Lists".

Then, select the TNAU Undergraduate Admissions 2025-26 General Rank List.

The rank list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Students can download the merit list directly here, "TNAU General Merit List".

The TNAU rank list includes details such as the General Rank of the candidate, their application id, name, community, Aggregate and the community rank.

The candidate belongs to a community that includes Most Backward Classes (MBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), and other communities recognized in Tamil Nadu.

