Tamil Nadu Agricultural University To Begin UG Admission This Week

TNAU registration will be held for granting admission to students in B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Horticulture), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Bioinformatics), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.S. (Agribusiness Management) and B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology).



Admission and seat allotment will end in August 2018 and first phase counselling will be held in July 2018.



Meanwhile, engineering admission in the State has begun through



Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will begin admission process for undergraduate courses on May 18. The month long registration process will allow 10+2 pass candidates to apply for various undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied subjects by submission of proper documents. Candidates whose result has been announced today are eligible to apply. With an overall pass percentage of 91.1, students in the State have fared well in comparison to their counterparts in other State. However this year the performance has seen a downfall by 1 per cent.TNAU registration will be held for granting admission to students in B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Horticulture), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Bioinformatics), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.S. (Agribusiness Management) and B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology).Admission and seat allotment will end in August 2018 and first phase counselling will be held in July 2018. Meanwhile, engineering admission in the State has begun through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 . 'Applications can be registered for admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges,' reads the official update. Online registration for TNEA 2018 will end on May 30, 2018. Counselling will begin in first week of July 2018.