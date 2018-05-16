Tamil Nadu Agricultural University To Begin UG Admission This Week

TNAU registration will be held for granting admission to students in B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Horticulture), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Bioinformatics), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.S. (Agribusiness Management) and B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology).
Admission and seat allotment will end in August 2018 and first phase counselling will be held in July 2018.
CommentsMeanwhile, engineering admission in the State has begun through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018. 'Applications can be registered for admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges,' reads the official update. Online registration for TNEA 2018 will end on May 30, 2018. Counselling will begin in first week of July 2018.
