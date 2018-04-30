Engineering Admission Registration In Tamil Nadu From May 2018 Online registration for TNEA 2018 will end on May 30, 2018. Counselling will begin in first week of July 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNEA 2018 Registration Details: Know More New Delhi: Engineering admission in Tamil Nadu will begin in May. Class 12 students who are waiting for their annual exam result can register for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 from May 3, 2018. Few days before Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said that the class 10, 12 results in the State will be announced on time. There would not be any delay in announcement of the results, which would be received by students through SMS in seconds, PTI quoted the Minister saying.



Tamil Nadu class 10, 12 results will be released at tnresults.nic.in.



'Applications can be registered for admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges,' reads the official update.



Online registration for TNEA 2018 will end on May 30, 2018. Counselling will begin in first week of July 2018.



Meanwhile, VITEEE results have also been announced. Counselling will begin on May 9, 2018 for Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati. The second phase of counselling will begin on May 14, 2018 from 20001 rank holder onwards. Counselling for VIT Bhopal campus only will be held on 19 and 20 May.



