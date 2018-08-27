Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) To Set Up Centre Of Excellence In Bio-Tech

The centre is part of the state government's proposal to create Centres of Excellence in key areas

A Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology is being set up at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here for promoting biotechnology research in the state. The Rs 430 crore centre is part of the state government's proposal to create Centres of Excellence in key areas to make Tamil Nadu a knowledge capital, innovation hub and a preferred destination for global investors, a TNAU release said today.

To be set up in an area of five acres with all necessary infrastructure and equipment, it will be a joint venture between the state government, the NABARD, TNAU, private industries and philanthropists.

The Centre will be a world-class infrastructure for research and development in biotechnology and allied areas to strengthen biotechnology research, education, skill development among others, the release said.

Advertisement

It will act as a hub for high-quality research by interlinking TNAU and other academic and research institutes of Tamil Nadu with International collaborations.

Click here for more Education News