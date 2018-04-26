Telangana SSC Results 2018 On 27 April: Live Updates Telangana SSC result 2018 is expected on 27 April 2018. Candidates can check it at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in as and when it is declared.

New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will host the



TS SSC Results 2018: Know How To Check

Telangana 10th Class Result 2018: Live Updates

April 26, 6.00 pm: Immediately after downloading the online mark sheet of 10th class result, students should check the important entries made. Class 10 pass certificate will be issued by the respective schools. The certificate will be considered as date of birth proof in future.



April 26, 5.30 pm: According to the Hans India, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari will announce the TS SSC results at the State Secretariat tomorrow.



April 26, 5.15 pm: Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana State has updated the online result link for SSC public examinations 2018.



April 26, 5.05 pm: A source close to the Board has confirmed it to NDTV that the result time has been postponed. TS SSC results will be available tomorrow at 7.00 pm instead of 10 am.



