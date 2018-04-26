Telangana SSC Results 2018 Tomorrow The TS SSC results will be declared on the official website of the Board at bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result at results.cgg.gov.in.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana SSC Results 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Telangana SSC results 2018 will be announced tomorrow (27 April 2018). Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will host the result after it is declared officially by the Education Minister. The

Telangana SSC Results 2018: Know Where To Check

The TS 10th class results will be declared on the official website of the Board at bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result at results.cgg.gov.in.



Alternative options to these government portals are third party websites like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com. Alternatively, students can check Telangana Class 10 result on mobile app and Fiber TV.



The website servers might slow down because of multiple logins and the website might take time to load. Students are suggested to not be impatient and log in on the website after some time.

Telangana SSC Results 2018: Know How To Check Go to the official websites (or the alternate portals, in case the official portals slow down)

Click on the SSC result link

Enter the roll number and/ or date of birth (Students should keep their admit card in hand)

Submit the details

Take a printout of the online mark sheet

The Board has released details on re-verification and recounting process. Students who request for Photostat copy cum re-verification shall have to pay Rs. 1000 for each subject. The application form is available at the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Those who have applied for photocopy of answer copies need not apply for recounting of marks. While applying students should enclose Xerox copy of hall ticket, dummy memo of marks. Re-verification means: re-totalling, verification of those answers which have not been evaluated. 'Un-valued answers will be valued and marks will be awarded,' reads the official update.



Application submission deadline will be announced after the declaration of Telangana SSC results.



