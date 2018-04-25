Telangana SSC Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed: Know More Telangana SSC result 2018 will be available on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared officially.

Share EMAIL PRINT Telangana SSC Result 2018 Date, Time: Know More New Delhi: Telangana SSC result is expected on April 27, 2018 at 10.00 am. Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana also called as the SSC Board will host the result on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared officially. Results will also be hosted at third party website manabadi.com. Candidates can check the result using their roll number and date of birth details.



TS SSC Result 2018 Latest Update

The Board has released re-verification application form for SSC students today. According to the norms set by the Board students who request for Photostat copy cum re-verification shall have to pay Rs 1000 for each subject. The application form is available at the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Those who have applied for photocopy of answer copies need not apply for recounting of marks. While applying for re-verification or photocopy students should enclose Xerox copy of hall ticket, dummy memo of marks. Re-verification means: re-totalling, verification of those answers which have not been evaluated. 'Un-valued answers will be valued and marks will be awarded,' reads the official update.



Deadline for re-verification application submission will be notified by the Board after the SSC results are out.



for both 1st year and 2nd year exams (general and vocational courses) have been declared. The result has been declared by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education, at the board office in Hyderabad. The pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy student is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%.



Click here for more



