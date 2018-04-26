Class 10, 12 Results 2018: Important Points Students Should Know While many State Boards have declared the results, many others have completed formalities and are waiting for an official announcement.

Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: 5 Points Students Should Know The secondary and senior secondary results will be announced at the official websites. Students should consider checking the Board's websites, first.

Both the results are important for pursuing higher education. Therefore after downloading the online mark sheet students should go through important details like name, subject details, etc.

10th class result certificate is used as date of birth proof certificate for every legal purpose. Issues, if any, should be taken to the notice of the school, immediately.

Students should take a printout of the 12th and 10th class result. The online mark sheet can be used as a reference till official mark statement and pass certificates have been issued by the Boards. Usually Boards issue the official documents soon after the results are declared.

Re-verification or rechecking of the results will begin after the declaration of the same. Respective Boards will announce the application process on their websites. Students can also get the information from their schools.

Class 10, 12 result declaration have begun already. While many State Boards have declared the results, many others have completed formalities and are waiting for an official announcement. Central boards like CBSE , CISCE have not given any update on class 10, 12 results yet. CBSE board exams have just been over; following paper leak the Board had to re-conduct class 12 Economics paper. The exam was held on 25 April for more than 6 lakh students.