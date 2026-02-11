Study In The US Without Breaking The Bank: Top Scholarships To Know

If you are planning to study in the United States (US) or the United Kingdom (UK), there are plenty of scholarships that can fund your studies fully or partially. Today, we have brought you some of the top scholarships you should consider applying for.

Many universities, government bodies, and private organizations offer generous funding opportunities for international students.

These scholarships often cover tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs and sometimes even health insurance. Make sure to check the eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and required documents carefully. Start preparing early to increase your chances of success and take a step closer to achieving your academic dreams abroad.

1. International Student Merit Scholarship - UCSC Silicon Valley (USA)

Award: $1,000 one-time (Rs 90,500) , applied as a deduction in the International Student Fee (first quarter).

$1,000 one-time (Rs 90,500) , applied as a deduction in the International Student Fee (first quarter). Eligibility: New full-time F-1 international students enrolled in UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programs.

New full-time F-1 international students enrolled in UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programs. Not Eligible: Previously enrolled students, part-time students, non-F-1 visa holders.

Previously enrolled students, part-time students, non-F-1 visa holders. Application Requirement: Separate scholarship application + 300-500 word personal statement.

Deadlines:

Fall: June 15

June 15 Winter: October 15

October 15 Spring: January 15

January 15 Summer: April 1

2. Vice-Chancellor's Awards - King's College London (UK)

Award: Up to £5,000 (Rs 6,18,500) fee reduction.

Up to £5,000 (Rs 6,18,500) fee reduction. Number of Awards: Up to 40 students.

Up to 40 students. Eligibility: Indian-domiciled students enrolling full-time in on-campus postgraduate programs (from September 2026).

Indian-domiciled students enrolling full-time in on-campus postgraduate programs (from September 2026). Selection Criteria: Demonstrated intent to use education for societal impact and personal/academic growth.

3. British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM 2026-27 (UK)

Award: Fully funded (at least £40,000) (Ra 49,48,000).

Fully funded (at least £40,000) (Ra 49,48,000). Covers: Full tuition fees, living allowance, travel, visa costs, health coverage, and English language support (if required).

Full tuition fees, living allowance, travel, visa costs, health coverage, and English language support (if required). Eligibility: Women from South Asia (including India) pursuing postgraduate STEM programs.

Women from South Asia (including India) pursuing postgraduate STEM programs. Number of Scholarships: 25 awards.

Partner Universities: