SEBA HSLC Results 2018 Declared; Raktim Bhuyan State Topper With 98.83% Marks The Board Of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the HSLC results 2018 on the official website, sebaonine.org and results.sebaonline.org.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT SEBA HSLC results 2018 released on sebaonine.org and results.sebaonline.org SEBA HSLC Results 2018: The Board Of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the HSLC results 2018 on the official website, sebaonine.org and results.sebaonline.org. The Assam HSLC or



Raktim Bhuyan from Sonitpur district has emerged as the first topper in the state with 593 marks. There are two second toppers -- Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah -- with 592 marks. Three students -- Sultana Ayishah Siddiqua, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha -- have secured 591 marks and are third toppers in the state.



The pass percentage is an improvement from last year when the pass percentage was 47.94 per cent. Dhemaji district has emerged as the best district with 79.76 pass percentage. 6477 students have secured distinction in the board exams.



According to SEBA, the hard copy of Mark sheet and Pass Certificate will be available in all the Examination Centres spread across all the districts of Assam from 11.00 A.M. The



SEBA in a notification said that each centre-in-charge will have to collect the hard copies from office of the Inspector of School of the concerning district from 7.00 A.M. onwards of May 25, 2018.



SEBA HSLC Results 2018: Class 10 Results Declared @ Sebaonline.org; Live Updates



According to Nayanjyoti Sarma, SEBA controller of examinations, 3,47,158 candidates have registered for the HSLC exams, whereas 9,442 students sat for the AHM exams this time.

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result: How To Check

The Assam 10th Results has been published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org and among many other websites.



Follow the steps given here to check your results:

SEBA HSLC Results 2018 Declared @ Sebaonline.org, Resultsassam.nic.in



- Go to the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: resultsassam.nic.in



- Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018.



- Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.



- View and download your result.



Apart from the official websites, the Assam HSLC results can be accessed from following websites:



www.results.sebaonline.org

www.resultsassam.nic.in

www.indiaresults.com

www.school.gradeup.co

www.exametc.com

www.assamonline.in

www.assam.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.examresults.net

www.jagranjosh.com

www.assamjobalerts.com

www.assamresult.in



A statement from SEBA said students may download and print the copy of Mark Sheet for advance information from websites.



"Through the websites, visitors may get information relating to both division of candidates as well as subject-wise marks of each candidate," said the statement.



The SEBA Board has also made arrangement for accessing Class 10 results through mobile phones via SMS as follows:



BSNL users can send SMS to 57766 with the format : SEBA18<space><roll number> For example, if your Roll is B18-025 and No. is 0123 then type SEBA18 0250123 and send to 57766



Idea/Po/Vodafone users can type AS10<space><roll number> e.g. AS10 0250123 and send to 58888111.



Airtel users can type AS10<space><roll number> e.g. AS10 0250123 and send to 5207011



The SEBA HSLC Class 10 results can be accessed through Mobile App App -SEBA Results 2018. The app is available in Google play store. Android users may download SEBA Results 2018 app from Google play store.



is yet to announce the result declaration date for class 12 board exam. Several media outlets have reported that the result will be declared on May 31. The Council, however, has not made any such announcement.



Click here for more



For example, if your Roll is B18-025 and No. is 0123 then type SEBA18 0250123 and send to 57766Idea/Po/Vodafone users can type AS10 e.g. AS10 0250123 and send to 58888111.Airtel users can type AS10 e.g. AS10 0250123 and send to 5207011The SEBA HSLC Class 10 results can be accessed through Mobile App App -SEBA Results 2018. The app is available in Google play store. Android users may download SEBA Results 2018 app from Google play store. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is yet to announce the result declaration date for class 12 board exam. Several media outlets have reported that the result will be declared on May 31. The Council, however, has not made any such announcement.Click here for more Education News : The Board Of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the HSLC results 2018 on the official website, sebaonine.org and results.sebaonline.org. The Assam HSLC or Class 10 results are available on websites, mobile apps and also through SMS. Out of the 337570 students who appeared in the exam, 189191 have passed in the exam. The overall pass percentage is 56.04 per cent. The pass percentage for male students is 59% and for female students is 53.23%.Raktim Bhuyan from Sonitpur district has emerged as the first topper in the state with 593 marks. There are two second toppers -- Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah -- with 592 marks. Three students -- Sultana Ayishah Siddiqua, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha -- have secured 591 marks and are third toppers in the state.The pass percentage is an improvement from last year when the pass percentage was 47.94 per cent. Dhemaji district has emerged as the best district with 79.76 pass percentage. 6477 students have secured distinction in the board exams.According to SEBA, the hard copy of Mark sheet and Pass Certificate will be available in all the Examination Centres spread across all the districts of Assam from 11.00 A.M. The SEBA class 10 exams were held from February 16 this year, to March 8, which began with English as the first paper.SEBA in a notification said that each centre-in-charge will have to collect the hard copies from office of the Inspector of School of the concerning district from 7.00 A.M. onwards of May 25, 2018.According to Nayanjyoti Sarma, SEBA controller of examinations, 3,47,158 candidates have registered for the HSLC exams, whereas 9,442 students sat for the AHM exams this time.The Assam 10th Results has been published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org and among many other websites.Follow the steps given here to check your results:- Go to the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: resultsassam.nic.in- Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018.- Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.- View and download your result.Apart from the official websites, the Assam HSLC results can be accessed from following websites:www.results.sebaonline.orgwww.resultsassam.nic.inwww.indiaresults.comwww.school.gradeup.cowww.exametc.comwww.assamonline.inwww.assam.shikshawww.results.shikshawww.examresults.netwww.jagranjosh.comwww.assamjobalerts.comwww.assamresult.inA statement from SEBA said students may download and print the copy of Mark Sheet for advance information from websites."Through the websites, visitors may get information relating to both division of candidates as well as subject-wise marks of each candidate," said the statement.The SEBA Board has also made arrangement for accessing Class 10 results through mobile phones via SMS as follows:BSNL users can send SMS to 57766 with the format : SEBA18 NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter