School Assembly News Headlines (October 22): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 22): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka To Be Released After 7 Days In Jail

2 More Arrested In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case, Taking Total To 10

700 Members, Global Operations: Inside Lawrence Bishnoi's Criminal Empire

3 Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Sent To Police Custody Till October 31

Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Hostel, Had Messaged Doctor

Why Mumbai Cops Can't Get Hold Of Lawrence Bishnoi From Gujarat Jail: Centre's Order, Chhota Rajan Redux

Opinion | Bimol Akoijam Case, And Congress's Convenient Amnesia For Sexual Harassment

Opinion | Marco Rubio Has Come Selling 'Oil' To India - But With Strings Attached

GRAP-1 Rules Explained: Limited Construction, Strict Rules For Cars In Delhi

Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi, Parking Charges To Be Doubled

Top International News

Khawaja Asif Flags "Bureaucratic Exodus" In Pak Amid Army's Growing Influence

"I Looked At His A**": Trump Goes Into Graphic Detail About US Senator's Body

'US' Pak Ties Will Never Come At India's Expense': Marco Rubio Assures Delhi

Team Trump's Tariffs, Visa Curbs Not Targeted At India: Marco Rubio

After Cornell, Arizona University Student Alleges She Was Raped At Frat House

'Uranium Not Leaving Iran': Tehran's Response To Asim Munir On Transfer Plan

"Bismillah, C'est Les Tenebres": What Slogan Dominating France Protests Means

"I Lost My World": Indian-Origin Man On Daughter Killed By Wife In New York

Opinion | Marco Rubio Has Come Selling 'Oil' To India - But With Strings Attached

Katie Zacharia Reveals Her Biggest Lessons From 5-Day White House Press Secretary Stint

Top Sports News

PSG's Kvaratskhelia Season In Doubt After Torn ACL

'Leader' Emmanuel Latte Lath Wants Union Berlin Teammates To Follow His Drive

Asian Para Games: Ravi Rongali Wins Bronze In Men's Shot Put F40

Para Asiad: India Crosses 60-Medal Mark After Athletes, Swimmers Shine

Taylor Swift Calls Out Jason Kelce After His Early Morning Call Wakes Up Travis Kelce

Luka Doncic Gives Honest Verdict On New 7-Foot-1 Star In Roster Amid Adjustment In Lakers' Offense

Shreyas Iyer Shuts Team India Door For Sooryavanshi In T20Is: "No Chance"

Hardik Facing Months On Sidelines, Might Not Play Until IPL 2027: Report

Ishan Kishan Chasing History As New Zealand T20Is Begin

"He Can Be Lethal": Shane Bond Backs Bhuvneshwar To Trouble New Zealand

Top Education News

SLAT 2027: Registration Closes On December 4, Check Exam Schedule Here

Jammu And Kashmir Doubles Medical Interns' Stipend To Rs 25,000 Amid Strike

Tripura Board Timetable 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Be Out?

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply For 232 Vacancies, Check Schedule

Retired Coal India GM Returns To College At 68 To Study Psychology