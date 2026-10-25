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School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Top National, International, Sports News

Check today's top stories from Prime Minister Modi's 12-year journey with 'Mann Ki Baat' and India's evolving ties with China to major developments across the world.

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School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Top National, International, Sports News
Today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping national and global conversations.
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School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): From Prime Minister Modi's 12-year journey with 'Mann Ki Baat' and India's evolving ties with China to major developments across the world, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping national and global conversations. The sports section brings high drama too, with PV Sindhu's hard-fought French Open final, India's strong T20I performance against New Zealand, and candid revelations from former India spinner Amit Mishra.

Top National News

  • PM Modi Marks 12 Years Of 'Mann Ki Baat', Calls It A 'Journey Of Inspiration'
  • "There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries, Big Neighbours": S Jaishankar On India-China Ties
  • Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension
  • PM Modi Inaugurates RBI's Rs 169-Crore Data Centre In Odisha
  • Mumbai's Air Quality Worsens as Dust, Traffic, Construction Fuel Smog
  • PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Varanasi Ahead Of Air Force's Event
  • International Narco-Cartel Busted In Northeast Under 'Op Trident': Amit Shah
  • Tiger Shroff's Shooters Planned To Flee To Delhi Via Surat, But Missed Bus
  • "Bless Me": PM Interacts With AI Avatar Of Swami Chinmayananda Who Died In 1993
  • 'Still In Shock, Had No Fight With Anyone': Tiger Shroff On Assassination Bid

Top International News

  • $4.2 Billion Investment, 2,00,000 Cars A Year: Trump On Audi's Big US Plan
  • 12, Including 6 Children, Injured In Shooting Near Florida University
  • Riyadh Airport Resumes Flight Operations Despite Houthi's "Unsafe" Warning
  • Meghan Markle 'Distressed' Over Claims Her Father Had Child Abuse Images
  • Violence, Tear Gas, Arrests: Europe Gripped By Growing Protests

Top Sports News

  • French Open Final: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu, Goes Down Fighting In 3-Game Thriller
  • No Virat Kohli In Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI, No Place For Jasprit Bumrah Either
  • "Went Into Depression For 1.5 Years, Had Nobody To Talk To": Ex-India Star Amit Mishra's Gut-Wrenching Revelation
  • Vani Kapoor Sets Sights On LA 2028 Olympics After Career-Best Indian Open Finish
  • KL Rahul's Horror Show Continues As India A Fight Back Against New Zealand A
  • India's Best Final-Five-Overs T20I Chase Powered By Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy; Surpasses MCG Match vs Pakistan
  • 'He Had BMW, But Sat With Me In Alto': Amit Mishra's Revelation On Gautam Gambhir's Character
  • UFC 333: Rizvan Kuniev Sent For Precautionary X-Rays Following Unanimous Decision Defeat
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