School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): From Prime Minister Modi's 12-year journey with 'Mann Ki Baat' and India's evolving ties with China to major developments across the world, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping national and global conversations. The sports section brings high drama too, with PV Sindhu's hard-fought French Open final, India's strong T20I performance against New Zealand, and candid revelations from former India spinner Amit Mishra.

Top National News

PM Modi Marks 12 Years Of 'Mann Ki Baat', Calls It A 'Journey Of Inspiration'

"There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries, Big Neighbours": S Jaishankar On India-China Ties

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension

PM Modi Inaugurates RBI's Rs 169-Crore Data Centre In Odisha

Mumbai's Air Quality Worsens as Dust, Traffic, Construction Fuel Smog

PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Varanasi Ahead Of Air Force's Event

International Narco-Cartel Busted In Northeast Under 'Op Trident': Amit Shah

Tiger Shroff's Shooters Planned To Flee To Delhi Via Surat, But Missed Bus

"Bless Me": PM Interacts With AI Avatar Of Swami Chinmayananda Who Died In 1993

'Still In Shock, Had No Fight With Anyone': Tiger Shroff On Assassination Bid

Top International News

$4.2 Billion Investment, 2,00,000 Cars A Year: Trump On Audi's Big US Plan

12, Including 6 Children, Injured In Shooting Near Florida University

Riyadh Airport Resumes Flight Operations Despite Houthi's "Unsafe" Warning

Meghan Markle 'Distressed' Over Claims Her Father Had Child Abuse Images

Violence, Tear Gas, Arrests: Europe Gripped By Growing Protests

Top Sports News

French Open Final: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu, Goes Down Fighting In 3-Game Thriller

No Virat Kohli In Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI, No Place For Jasprit Bumrah Either

"Went Into Depression For 1.5 Years, Had Nobody To Talk To": Ex-India Star Amit Mishra's Gut-Wrenching Revelation

Vani Kapoor Sets Sights On LA 2028 Olympics After Career-Best Indian Open Finish

KL Rahul's Horror Show Continues As India A Fight Back Against New Zealand A

India's Best Final-Five-Overs T20I Chase Powered By Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy; Surpasses MCG Match vs Pakistan

'He Had BMW, But Sat With Me In Alto': Amit Mishra's Revelation On Gautam Gambhir's Character

UFC 333: Rizvan Kuniev Sent For Precautionary X-Rays Following Unanimous Decision Defeat