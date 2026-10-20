School Assembly News Headlines (October 21): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 21): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

'Ray Of Hope Amidst Flood': Assam Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Devastation

Effigies Of "Blue Drum" Murder Convicts Hung Alongside Demons At UP Pandal

Firing At Tiger Shroff Spotlights Multifaceted Bollywood-Underworld Relationship

Manipur: 48-Hour Shutdown Over Killings Of 3 Women Disrupts Life

Marco Rubio In Mumbai For 3-Day India Visit, Trade Deal Talks On Agenda

"Thought I Was Having A Heart Attack": Vlogger Injured In Tiger Shroff Firing

Sanjay Raut Under BJP Fire Over Albania Supreme Court Burning Video. He Clarifies

Opinion | Shoot A Star, Become A Star: Why The Attack On Tiger Shroff Is Different

INDIA Bloc Seeks All-Party Meeting Over Civilian Killings In Manipur

Money, Power, Fame, Drugs: How Young Men Are Pulled Into Crime With No Exit

Top International News

North Korea's 'Proof Of Life' Amid Kim Jong Un 'Haemorrhage Death' Rumour

US Woman Gifts Gun To 16-Year-Old Son. He Kills 4 At Oregon School With It

'Love My Indian In-Laws But...': Vance Defends "Indentured Servants" Remark

'I Know It's Risky But...': Sheikh Hasina Narrows Bangladesh Return Date

US Planning New Iran Attacks? Hegseth's Meeting With Netanyahu Sparks Buzz

Kenya Cult Leader, Who Convinced Followers To Starve, Guilty Of 191 Murders

Palestinian Activist Appeals To US Supreme Court Over Trump Deportation Push

Police Officers Rescue Unconscious Man From Burning House In Virginia

Trump 'Frustrated' Over Claims He Is Causing 'Harm' To Ukraine: Marco Rubio

US Court Orders Fired Saudi Engineer To Remain In Custody In OpenAI Case

Top Sports News

Pranav Soorma Clinches Gold, Breaks Para Asiad Record; Ram Ratan Bags Silver

Para Asiad Live: India Eyes Discus Throw Clean Sweep; Medal Tally Climbs To 30

Simran Strikes Gold, Tejalben Wins Bronze In Para Asiad's Women's 200m T12 Event

Swimmers Himanshu, Niranjan Bag Bronze Medals In Asian Para Games

Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Cusp Of Two Big Milestones Ahead Of New Zealand T20Is

Taylor Swift's Gesture To Fan At Chiefs Game Goes Viral, Eyewitness Explains

Para Asiad Live: India Eyes Discus Throw Clean Sweep; Medal Tally Climbs To 30

Rishabh Pant's Career Graph Sinks, Shastri Says "Always Told Him One Thing"

Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2, Select Teammates To Attend

Top Education News

Failed 4 Times, But Never Quit: Meet Farmer's Son Who Cracked UPSC Exam

Ladakh's First Medical College To Start Next Year, Centre Eases Hiring Rules

Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Check Exam Format, Marking Scheme And Interview

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2027: Last Date Extended For Class 9, 11

DRDO Opens Applications For Paid Internship, No Exam Required, Check Details