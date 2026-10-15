School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 16)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- "Shows Character": BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For 'Misbehaving' With Woman Cop
- 'Will Return Money, Keep Car': Video Of Lucknow Man Who Fell From Lover's Flat
- Train Hits 3-Foot-Long Iron Bar Placed On Gujarat Tracks, Case Filed
- Tibetan Population In India Shrinks as Fewer Refugees Arrive, Young People Leave
- 40,000 Displaced People A Financial Challenge In Mizoram: Chief Minister
- Akhil Gogoi Ends 14-Day Sit-In After Himanta Sarma's Flood Relief Assurance
- First Tranche Of India-US Trade Deal Finalised, Draft To Be Out Soon
- Congress MP, Sacked From JNU Over Sex Abuse, To Join Probe Today Or Tomorrow
- The Invisible Heroes Behind Kolkata's Durga Puja
- Rs 5 Crore Extortion, Property Deal: Delhi Cops Arrest 6 In Firing Case
Top International News
- "Couldn't Wait To Kill Indians": What US Teen Told Taco Bell Co-Workers
- US Teen Arrested For Planning "Mass Shooting" At Chicago Hindu Temple
- How Jammed Rifle, Taco Bell Coworker Stopped US Teen's Temple Shooting Plan
- Gym Trainer, Warehouse Worker, Student: The 3 Indians Killed In Germany Fire
- Netanyahu Wants To Join Saudi's War On Houthis, But Crown Prince Says 'No'
- Elon Musk Blames Trump Government For Starshield Slowdown In Ukraine
- US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar's Phone Seized, Relatives Summoned In Criminal Probe
- Israel Reinforces Troops On All Fronts Ahead Of Elections
- "Time For Zelensky To Go": Elon Musk On Recent Strikes On Ukraine
- Woman Raped At Chicago Frat Party As Men Cheered 'When's My Turn': Report
- "When You Are Given Gifts, You Take Them": Trump On Accepting Qatar's Air Force One
Top Education News
- "When You Are Given Gifts, You Take Them": Trump On Accepting Qatar's Air Force One
- IIT Kharagpur Reaches 16,500 Students With Wellbeing Cards For Mental Health
- IIT Kanpur Launches 'Greater Than Us' Campaign To Raise $1 Billion By 2029
- Study In The UK: 4 Universities To Offer £10,000 Scholarships To Indians
- Revision Warning: Highlighters May Reduce Understanding, Researchers Say
Top Sports News
- Asiad Felicitation LIVE: PM Modi's Special Praise For Women Contingent
- Sunil Gavaskar Fumes After West Indies Star Injures Arshdeep Singh
- Sanju Samson Reveals How India Let Winning Position Slip In 4th T20I
- Rahane Shares Experience Of Playing Cricket In Front Of Buckingham Palace
- Welcomed By Laxman, Ignored By Gambhir: Sooryavanshi Stat Stirs Internet
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