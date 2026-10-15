School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

"Shows Character": BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For 'Misbehaving' With Woman Cop

'Will Return Money, Keep Car': Video Of Lucknow Man Who Fell From Lover's Flat

Train Hits 3-Foot-Long Iron Bar Placed On Gujarat Tracks, Case Filed

Tibetan Population In India Shrinks as Fewer Refugees Arrive, Young People Leave

40,000 Displaced People A Financial Challenge In Mizoram: Chief Minister

Akhil Gogoi Ends 14-Day Sit-In After Himanta Sarma's Flood Relief Assurance

First Tranche Of India-US Trade Deal Finalised, Draft To Be Out Soon

Congress MP, Sacked From JNU Over Sex Abuse, To Join Probe Today Or Tomorrow

The Invisible Heroes Behind Kolkata's Durga Puja

Rs 5 Crore Extortion, Property Deal: Delhi Cops Arrest 6 In Firing Case

Top International News

"Couldn't Wait To Kill Indians": What US Teen Told Taco Bell Co-Workers

US Teen Arrested For Planning "Mass Shooting" At Chicago Hindu Temple

How Jammed Rifle, Taco Bell Coworker Stopped US Teen's Temple Shooting Plan

Gym Trainer, Warehouse Worker, Student: The 3 Indians Killed In Germany Fire

Netanyahu Wants To Join Saudi's War On Houthis, But Crown Prince Says 'No'

Elon Musk Blames Trump Government For Starshield Slowdown In Ukraine

US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar's Phone Seized, Relatives Summoned In Criminal Probe

Israel Reinforces Troops On All Fronts Ahead Of Elections

"Time For Zelensky To Go": Elon Musk On Recent Strikes On Ukraine

Woman Raped At Chicago Frat Party As Men Cheered 'When's My Turn': Report

"When You Are Given Gifts, You Take Them": Trump On Accepting Qatar's Air Force One

Top Education News

"When You Are Given Gifts, You Take Them": Trump On Accepting Qatar's Air Force One

IIT Kharagpur Reaches 16,500 Students With Wellbeing Cards For Mental Health

IIT Kanpur Launches 'Greater Than Us' Campaign To Raise $1 Billion By 2029

Study In The UK: 4 Universities To Offer £10,000 Scholarships To Indians

Revision Warning: Highlighters May Reduce Understanding, Researchers Say

Top Sports News

Asiad Felicitation LIVE: PM Modi's Special Praise For Women Contingent

Sunil Gavaskar Fumes After West Indies Star Injures Arshdeep Singh

Sanju Samson Reveals How India Let Winning Position Slip In 4th T20I

Rahane Shares Experience Of Playing Cricket In Front Of Buckingham Palace

Welcomed By Laxman, Ignored By Gambhir: Sooryavanshi Stat Stirs Internet