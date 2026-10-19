School Assembly News Headlines (October 20): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 20)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 20): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- Tiger Shroff Shooter Works With Rapido. Taxi App Shares His Work Status
- Delhi Records Coldest October Morning So Far, Air Quality May Worsen
- Delhi-Srinagar Bus Attacked In Punjab Day After Similar Incident In Haryana
- How Mumbai Cops Tracked Down 3 Men Who Fired At Tiger Shroff Within 24 Hours
- Video: Suspicious Man Runs Out Of Delhi Metro Station, Chased Down By Security
- No Relief For CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das. Court Extends Jail Custody
- DLF To Launch Rs 58,000 Crore Luxury Homes In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Over Next 3 Years
- 9 IPS Officers With Crowd Control Experience Deployed After Kolkata Stampede
- Video: 2 Riders Flung Into Air, Killed After Bike Hits Tree Near Hyderabad
- Salman Khan vs Bishnois: How A 1998 Poaching Case Became A Gangster's Calling Card
Top International News
- 'Can Plumber Land Aircraft'? flydubai Indian Pilot On Role Of Israeli Hero
- Protesters Block Entrance To France's Iconic Louvre Museum
- Australian Lawmaker Critical After Being Hit By Car, PM Says "Not Accident"
- Iran's New Defence Minister Has 42 Years Of Experience, Is A Missiles Expert
- Netanyahu's Reliance On India Ties Amid Thinning US Support For Israel
- Shops Looted, Buildings Burnt: A Call For 'Calm' As France Protest Widens
- Ex-IMF Director Fact-Checks Pakistan's 'Historic Milestone' Leadership Claim
- Australian Lawmaker Critical After Being Hit By Car, PM Says "Not Accident"
- Elon Musk Pledges 1 SpaceX Share For Every US Child, Plan Could Be Worth $10.5 Billion
- Putin Proposes Summit Next Month With Trump, Xi To End Ukraine War: Report
Top Sports News
- Para Asiad: India Soar in Medals Tally After Three Double-Podium Finishes
- Pragyan Ojha Replaces Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector, Ramesh Powar Joins Panel
- Alexander Volkanovski Sends Strong Message To Retirement Speculation
- N3on Crashes Out After Deshae's Security Swings At His At Brand Risk 16
- Los Angeles Kings' Winless Start Raises Concerns After Another Costly Loss
- Lana Picks Managing Over Wrestling While Discussing Her Future With WWE
- Dricus Du Plessis Eyes Another UFC Belt With Light Heavyweight Ambitions
- Inside Ovechkin's $5.9 Million Mansion With A Home Theater And Wine Cellar
- Roman Reigns, Callina Liang Reveal Their Street Fighter Character Crushes
- Mona Clinches Gold, Avani Takes Silver In Shooting At Asian Para Games
Top Education News
- Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026: Answer 10 Questions And Win Money
- Jamia Millia Islamia Forms Seven-Member Panel To Address Students' Grievances
- Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Be Closed On October 20 Or 21?
- Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card Released; Check Steps To Download
- Madhya Pradesh Board Changes Exam Pattern For Classes 9 To 12
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