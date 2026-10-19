School Assembly News Headlines (October 20): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 20): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Tiger Shroff Shooter Works With Rapido. Taxi App Shares His Work Status

Delhi Records Coldest October Morning So Far, Air Quality May Worsen

Delhi-Srinagar Bus Attacked In Punjab Day After Similar Incident In Haryana

How Mumbai Cops Tracked Down 3 Men Who Fired At Tiger Shroff Within 24 Hours

Video: Suspicious Man Runs Out Of Delhi Metro Station, Chased Down By Security

No Relief For CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das. Court Extends Jail Custody

DLF To Launch Rs 58,000 Crore Luxury Homes In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Over Next 3 Years

9 IPS Officers With Crowd Control Experience Deployed After Kolkata Stampede

Video: 2 Riders Flung Into Air, Killed After Bike Hits Tree Near Hyderabad

Salman Khan vs Bishnois: How A 1998 Poaching Case Became A Gangster's Calling Card

Top International News

'Can Plumber Land Aircraft'? flydubai Indian Pilot On Role Of Israeli Hero

Protesters Block Entrance To France's Iconic Louvre Museum

Australian Lawmaker Critical After Being Hit By Car, PM Says "Not Accident"

Iran's New Defence Minister Has 42 Years Of Experience, Is A Missiles Expert

Netanyahu's Reliance On India Ties Amid Thinning US Support For Israel

Shops Looted, Buildings Burnt: A Call For 'Calm' As France Protest Widens

Ex-IMF Director Fact-Checks Pakistan's 'Historic Milestone' Leadership Claim

Australian Lawmaker Critical After Being Hit By Car, PM Says "Not Accident"

Elon Musk Pledges 1 SpaceX Share For Every US Child, Plan Could Be Worth $10.5 Billion

Putin Proposes Summit Next Month With Trump, Xi To End Ukraine War: Report

Top Sports News

Para Asiad: India Soar in Medals Tally After Three Double-Podium Finishes

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector, Ramesh Powar Joins Panel

Alexander Volkanovski Sends Strong Message To Retirement Speculation

N3on Crashes Out After Deshae's Security Swings At His At Brand Risk 16

Los Angeles Kings' Winless Start Raises Concerns After Another Costly Loss

Lana Picks Managing Over Wrestling While Discussing Her Future With WWE

Dricus Du Plessis Eyes Another UFC Belt With Light Heavyweight Ambitions

Inside Ovechkin's $5.9 Million Mansion With A Home Theater And Wine Cellar

Roman Reigns, Callina Liang Reveal Their Street Fighter Character Crushes

Mona Clinches Gold, Avani Takes Silver In Shooting At Asian Para Games

Top Education News

Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026: Answer 10 Questions And Win Money

Jamia Millia Islamia Forms Seven-Member Panel To Address Students' Grievances

Dussehra School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Be Closed On October 20 Or 21?

Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card Released; Check Steps To Download

Madhya Pradesh Board Changes Exam Pattern For Classes 9 To 12