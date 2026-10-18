School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 18)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- India Bars Sugar-Based Ethanol From 2026-27 Tender For Petrol Blend
- 'Pandal Is Collapsing': On Camera, Kolkata Puja Crowd Scrambles, Then An Announcement
- Food Regulator's Guidelines For Perishable Items Amid Festive Season
- Car Hits Pothole, Loses Control, Then Bus Rams It Killing All 5 Passengers
- Bengal Spends Crores On Durga Puja Pandals, But What About Crowd Safety?
- Army Officer's Wife Shared Info With Chinese Agents Posing As Academicians
- 'Nitish Kumar Is Among Bihar's 10 Best Leaders': Prashant Kishor
- BJP Urges People To Wear Black To Protest Against AAP Over Punjab Activist's Murder
- Video Shows Moment Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Broke Out, Killing 19
- Guwahati Airport Launches 'Utsav Aarambh' For Durga Puja
Top International News
- 'Hard For India To Move Away From Russian Energy': Team Trump On Waivers
- Iran's New Defence Minister's "Enormous Damage" Warning To US
- "Let's Go To France": Trump Mocks Nationwide Protests, Violence
- Video: Pistol In Hand, Bangladesh Minister Raids Suspected Drug Den
- Canada Reports Deaths After 'Serious Incident' Triggers Fire At Military Base
- France's Limoges Town Hall Survived World Wars, Now Destroyed In Clashes
- White House Set Up Press Secretary For Brutal TV Grilling Before Firing
- Video: Iranian Fishermen Race To Grab iPhones, Perfume From Sunken Cargo Ship
- 'A**, Feet, Jawline': Trump's Pitch For US Midterms Is Republicans' Beauty
- Woman Drives Truck Through Football Game In US, Kills 2 And Injures 11
Top Sports News
- Chahal On Battle With Alcohol Addiction: "Crossed All Limits After Divorce"
- Shreyas Iyer Wins India's Impact Player Of The Series Medal After WI T20Is
- East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
- 'Kill Shreyas, Marry Abhishek, Hook Up With Gill': Anaya Bangar's Clear Take
- India Targets 100-Medal Mark As Asian Para Games Begin In Japan
- LSG Owner Receives Surprise Request From Ex-Star: "I Can Deliverer Results"
- Watch: Gill Suffers Shock Dismissal In Ranji Trophy, Internet Has Questions
- Why Sooryavanshi Did Not Play vs West Indies? Shreyas Makes Huge Admission
Top Education News
- Quick Facts: Lakshadweep Declared Fully Literate Under ULLAS
- JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Application Form Details, Exam Dates
- NEET PG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Final Seat Matrix
- CAT 2026 Preparation Tips: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
- CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check LOC Submission Deadline, Late Fee Details
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