School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

India Bars Sugar-Based Ethanol From 2026-27 Tender For Petrol Blend

'Pandal Is Collapsing': On Camera, Kolkata Puja Crowd Scrambles, Then An Announcement

Food Regulator's Guidelines For Perishable Items Amid Festive Season

Car Hits Pothole, Loses Control, Then Bus Rams It Killing All 5 Passengers

Bengal Spends Crores On Durga Puja Pandals, But What About Crowd Safety?

Army Officer's Wife Shared Info With Chinese Agents Posing As Academicians

'Nitish Kumar Is Among Bihar's 10 Best Leaders': Prashant Kishor

BJP Urges People To Wear Black To Protest Against AAP Over Punjab Activist's Murder

Video Shows Moment Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Broke Out, Killing 19

Guwahati Airport Launches 'Utsav Aarambh' For Durga Puja

Top International News

'Hard For India To Move Away From Russian Energy': Team Trump On Waivers

Iran's New Defence Minister's "Enormous Damage" Warning To US

"Let's Go To France": Trump Mocks Nationwide Protests, Violence

Video: Pistol In Hand, Bangladesh Minister Raids Suspected Drug Den

Canada Reports Deaths After 'Serious Incident' Triggers Fire At Military Base

France's Limoges Town Hall Survived World Wars, Now Destroyed In Clashes

White House Set Up Press Secretary For Brutal TV Grilling Before Firing

Video: Iranian Fishermen Race To Grab iPhones, Perfume From Sunken Cargo Ship

'A**, Feet, Jawline': Trump's Pitch For US Midterms Is Republicans' Beauty

Woman Drives Truck Through Football Game In US, Kills 2 And Injures 11

Top Sports News

Chahal On Battle With Alcohol Addiction: "Crossed All Limits After Divorce"

Shreyas Iyer Wins India's Impact Player Of The Series Medal After WI T20Is

East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

'Kill Shreyas, Marry Abhishek, Hook Up With Gill': Anaya Bangar's Clear Take

India Targets 100-Medal Mark As Asian Para Games Begin In Japan

LSG Owner Receives Surprise Request From Ex-Star: "I Can Deliverer Results"

Watch: Gill Suffers Shock Dismissal In Ranji Trophy, Internet Has Questions

Why Sooryavanshi Did Not Play vs West Indies? Shreyas Makes Huge Admission

Top Education News

Quick Facts: Lakshadweep Declared Fully Literate Under ULLAS

JEE Main Registration 2027 LIVE: Application Form Details, Exam Dates

NEET PG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Final Seat Matrix

CAT 2026 Preparation Tips: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check LOC Submission Deadline, Late Fee Details