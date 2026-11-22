School Assembly News Headlines (November 23): From India-China border talks in Arunachal Pradesh to Prime Minister Modi's remarks on artificial intelligence, today's headlines bring together the stories shaping India and the world. Internationally, developments involving the US, Russia, Nepal, Indonesia and the European Union highlight how closely connected global events have become.

Top National News

Arunachal Flashpoint: Indian, Chinese Commanders Meet To Cool Border Tensions

"Times Are Changing": PM Modi Says AI Cannot Take Jobs Of Skilled Workers

Assam Man Missing After Job Trip. Family Fears He's Fighting Russia's War

Nepal PM Balen Shah Begins First India Visit, Talks With PM Modi Tomorrow

PM Modi Inaugurates Bridge Named After Nitish Kumar In Bihar's Vaishali

Rajasthan BJP Chief Takes Responsibility For Panchayat Poll Defeat

Independent Or In Alliance? TDP, Jana Sena Tussle Over Andhra Pradesh Local Polls

No Invite For Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Workers Tear Down Posters On Nitish Setu

After Amit Shah's Reachout, Arunachal Anti-Dam Protest Group Rejects Talks

ALSO READ | 'Aura Farming' And Looksmaxxing' Among New Words Added To Cambridge Dictionary

Top International News

Trump Tried To Contact Kim Jong Un, He Ignored Him: Report

Trump Orders Contractors To Consult White House Before Responding To Congress

Pentagon Imposes Limits On Military Ties With Canada Amid Strained Relations

"It's Stunning": Putin Says He Is 'Fascinated' By India's Diversity

3 Dead, 36 Missing After Indonesia Confectionery Factory Fire

European Union Proposes Tax On Big Tech In New Budget Draft