Today's headlines bring together the stories shaping India and the world.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 23): From India-China border talks in Arunachal Pradesh to Prime Minister Modi's remarks on artificial intelligence, today's headlines bring together the stories shaping India and the world. Internationally, developments involving the US, Russia, Nepal, Indonesia and the European Union highlight how closely connected global events have become.
Top National News
Arunachal Flashpoint: Indian, Chinese Commanders Meet To Cool Border Tensions
- "Times Are Changing": PM Modi Says AI Cannot Take Jobs Of Skilled Workers
- Assam Man Missing After Job Trip. Family Fears He's Fighting Russia's War
- Nepal PM Balen Shah Begins First India Visit, Talks With PM Modi Tomorrow
- PM Modi Inaugurates Bridge Named After Nitish Kumar In Bihar's Vaishali
- Rajasthan BJP Chief Takes Responsibility For Panchayat Poll Defeat
- Independent Or In Alliance? TDP, Jana Sena Tussle Over Andhra Pradesh Local Polls
- No Invite For Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Workers Tear Down Posters On Nitish Setu
- After Amit Shah's Reachout, Arunachal Anti-Dam Protest Group Rejects Talks
ALSO READ | 'Aura Farming' And Looksmaxxing' Among New Words Added To Cambridge Dictionary
Top International News
- Trump Tried To Contact Kim Jong Un, He Ignored Him: Report
- Trump Orders Contractors To Consult White House Before Responding To Congress
- Pentagon Imposes Limits On Military Ties With Canada Amid Strained Relations
- "It's Stunning": Putin Says He Is 'Fascinated' By India's Diversity
- 3 Dead, 36 Missing After Indonesia Confectionery Factory Fire
- European Union Proposes Tax On Big Tech In New Budget Draft
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