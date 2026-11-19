School Assembly News Headlines (November 20): From a powerful cyclone disrupting train services on India's east coast to major political developments, global tensions, and exciting sports action, the news of November 20 offers plenty for students to discuss in the morning assembly. Cyclone Akvan has forced precautionary cancellations and rescheduling of trains in Odisha, while India's cricket, hockey, and badminton players remain in the spotlight.

Internationally, headlines range from diplomatic talks involving the United States and China to developments in Gaza, oil shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, and major business news around Anthropic's IPO. Sports stories include India's Test series against New Zealand, India's 3-2 hockey win, and the much-awaited launch of GTA 6 in India.

Top National News

39 Trains Cancelled, 28 Rescheduled In Odisha As Cyclone Akvan Nears East Coast

MLA Anant Singh Builds Helipad At Village For Guests At Daughter's Wedding

TVK MLA VS Babu Who Defeated MK Stalin In His Stronghold Dies At 75

High Court Pauses Demolition Of Mumbai Building Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi': Nayab Saini Pitches Haryana's Jobs Model In Punjab

Kashmir Shivers As Srinagar Sees Season's Coldest Night At Minus 0.2 Degrees

'Write To Me Openly': PM Modi Asks India Inc To Suggest Industry Reforms

62 Kerala School Students Fall Ill, Hospitalised After Alleged Pollution From Tar Unit

UP BJP Leader's Son Dies As Bulldozer Hits Him During Akhilesh Yadav's Rally

2 Convicted In 13.57 Lakh MGNREGA Fund Misappropriation Case In Karnataka

Top International News

'We Do It Better': Trump Says US "Spies On China" Before Talks With Xi

Donald Trump "Frustrated" With JD Vance Over Iran War Remarks Post Midterm Rout: Report

Israel Launches Ground Operation In Hamas-Controlled Central Gaza

Wife Of Jay Puri, Nvidia's Former Number 3, Linked To Chip Smuggling: Report

3 Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Hitting Mines East Of Strait Of Hormuz: Iran

'Pretty Women From China Are Considered Spies': Trump On Jensen Huang Scandal

Flooded Road, Collapsed Synagogue Roof In South Florida Amid Heavy Rain

Musk Felt "Pretty Foolish" Spending Rs 4,700 Crore On US Midterms

Anthropic Sets IPO Price At $83 Per Share, Targets $1.5 Trillion Valuation

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Set To Be First African-American House Speaker

Top Sports News

GTA 6 Launches In India, Brings A Whole New World To Vice City

"Nothing Wrong": Indian Team Breaks Silence On Mohammed Siraj's Snub In 1st Test vs New Zealand

Michael Clarke Reacts To Cameron Bancroft's Sandpapergate Bombshell - "Devastated"

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named In 'TIME100 Next - India' List, Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartfelt Note

Pakistan "Used Bottle Caps For Ball-Tampering Not Sandpaper": Shoaib Akhtar Wants World To Stop Making 'Fuss' About Usman Khawaja's Claims

Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of Second Bangladesh Test With Calf Injury

Virender Sehwag Reacts To Son Aaryavir's U19 Asia Cup Heroics: "Just The Start"

Simon Harmer Spins South Africa To Test Win Over Bangladesh

Star-studded India A Open Rising Stars Asia Cup Campaign Against Nepal

India Edge New Zealand 3-2 To Start Hockey Series With A Win

Mauricio Pochettino Begins Manchester United Rescue Mission With Anfield Test

Vincent Kompany Ready To Return After Health Scare At Bayern Munich