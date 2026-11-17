Today's News Bulletin: Here is a roundup of the major national, international, and sports stories.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 18): From court battles and cyclone warnings to a historic IPL retirement and high-stakes global diplomacy, today's headlines capture a fast-changing world. Here is a roundup of the major national, international, and sports stories for November 18.
Top National News
- "I Must Fight": Bilkis Bano Vows To Challenge Bail To Two Gangrape Convicts
- Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Lawyer Over Remarks Targeting Chief Justice
- Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh Challenges "One Family, One Ticket" Rule
- GRAP III Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves
- Cyclone Akvan Likely To Hit Andhra Coast On November 20 With 120 Kmph Winds
- Abhishek Banerjee Faces Contempt Over Remarks Against Calcutta High Court
- 3 Dead, 27 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Truck In Ludhiana
- Yogi Adityanath Claims 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing, Poll Officer Replies
- At Minus 0.1 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Experiences Coldest Night Of Season
- PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Philippines' Oldest Gurudwara's Redevelopment
- "My Vote Not for Sale": Andhra Man Puts Rs 1,000 In Ballot Box With Handwritten Note
- "Help Us": Tata Memorial Faces Blood Shortage, Director Appeals For Donations
- Child Among 2 Killed After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi
- CCTV Shows Lashkar Terrorists Near J&K CRPF Checkpost Day Before Attack
- "I'd Work For Myself": How A Rejected H-1B Visa Changed Kunal Bahl's Life
- 6 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Plunges 300 Feet Into Gorge In Uttarakhand
- Prison Break In Chhattisgarh: 4 Undertrials Climb Jail Boundary Wall, Run Away
- India Facing Aircraft Shortage, To Order More Planes: Piyush Goyal
Top International News
- In Letter From Jail, Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He May Die
- Iran Plans To Detonate 'Dirty Bomb' In Washington, Warns US Intel: Report
- PM Modi In Manila For Quad Summit, India-Philippines Defence Ties In Focus
- "They Are Crazy": Trump On Reported Iranian 'Dirty Bomb' Plot In Washington
- Iran Targets US Radar Facility In Bahrain, Third Strike On Country In 5 Days
- Nvidia Creates Oversight Committee For National Security, Export Controls
- Taiwan 'Urgently Needs' $14 Billion US Arms, Says Deal 'Up To' Trump
- Israeli Opposition Seeks 'Urgent' Probe Over "Attempted Coup" By Netanyahu
Top Sports News
- IPL 2027 Full Retention List Out. MI Release Two Big Names, KKR Let Go Of Rs 18 Crore Star
- Mohammed Shami Takes Rs 2 Crore Pay Cut, Joins Former Champions Ahead Of IPL 2027 In Multi-Player Trade
- Carlos Alcaraz Sweeps Aside Frances Tiafoe In ATP Finals Demonstration Of Force
- "Fans Proved Me Wrong": MS Dhoni's First Post After IPL Retirement, With A Mukesh Classic
- MS Dhoni Retires: CSK Owners' Statement - "The Bond Will Continue To Grow"
- MS Dhoni's CSK Career In Numbers: Five IPL Trophies, 5,439 Runs And Uncountable Memories
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