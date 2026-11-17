School Assembly News Headlines (November 18): From court battles and cyclone warnings to a historic IPL retirement and high-stakes global diplomacy, today's headlines capture a fast-changing world. Here is a roundup of the major national, international, and sports stories for November 18.

Top National News

"I Must Fight": Bilkis Bano Vows To Challenge Bail To Two Gangrape Convicts

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Lawyer Over Remarks Targeting Chief Justice

Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh Challenges "One Family, One Ticket" Rule

GRAP III Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves

Cyclone Akvan Likely To Hit Andhra Coast On November 20 With 120 Kmph Winds

Abhishek Banerjee Faces Contempt Over Remarks Against Calcutta High Court

3 Dead, 27 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Truck In Ludhiana

Yogi Adityanath Claims 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing, Poll Officer Replies

At Minus 0.1 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Experiences Coldest Night Of Season

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Philippines' Oldest Gurudwara's Redevelopment

"My Vote Not for Sale": Andhra Man Puts Rs 1,000 In Ballot Box With Handwritten Note

"Help Us": Tata Memorial Faces Blood Shortage, Director Appeals For Donations

Child Among 2 Killed After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi

CCTV Shows Lashkar Terrorists Near J&K CRPF Checkpost Day Before Attack

"I'd Work For Myself": How A Rejected H-1B Visa Changed Kunal Bahl's Life

6 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Plunges 300 Feet Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Prison Break In Chhattisgarh: 4 Undertrials Climb Jail Boundary Wall, Run Away

India Facing Aircraft Shortage, To Order More Planes: Piyush Goyal

Top International News

In Letter From Jail, Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He May Die

Iran Plans To Detonate 'Dirty Bomb' In Washington, Warns US Intel: Report

PM Modi In Manila For Quad Summit, India-Philippines Defence Ties In Focus

"They Are Crazy": Trump On Reported Iranian 'Dirty Bomb' Plot In Washington

Iran Targets US Radar Facility In Bahrain, Third Strike On Country In 5 Days

Nvidia Creates Oversight Committee For National Security, Export Controls

Taiwan 'Urgently Needs' $14 Billion US Arms, Says Deal 'Up To' Trump

Israeli Opposition Seeks 'Urgent' Probe Over "Attempted Coup" By Netanyahu

Top Sports News

IPL 2027 Full Retention List Out. MI Release Two Big Names, KKR Let Go Of Rs 18 Crore Star

Mohammed Shami Takes Rs 2 Crore Pay Cut, Joins Former Champions Ahead Of IPL 2027 In Multi-Player Trade

Carlos Alcaraz Sweeps Aside Frances Tiafoe In ATP Finals Demonstration Of Force

"Fans Proved Me Wrong": MS Dhoni's First Post After IPL Retirement, With A Mukesh Classic

MS Dhoni Retires: CSK Owners' Statement - "The Bond Will Continue To Grow"

MS Dhoni's CSK Career In Numbers: Five IPL Trophies, 5,439 Runs And Uncountable Memories