Cambridge Dictionary: 'Aura farming' and 'looksmaxxing' have entered the Cambridge Dictionary, reflecting the growing influence of social-media culture on mainstream English. The additions were announced alongside Cambridge Dictionary's 2026 Word of the Year, "human."

In a press release shared with NDTV, the Cambridge University noted that the English language is constantly evolving, reflecting changes in how people communicate, interact and express themselves. Each year, the Cambridge Dictionary captures this evolution through the addition of new words and expressions, as well as changing meanings of existing vocabulary, the university said.

In The Age Of AI, 'Human' Becomes Cambridge Dictionary Word Of The Year

The Cambridge Dictionary has named 'human' as the Word of the Year 2026. According to the team, the year was defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines.

'Human' is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as 'having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines'.

New Words Added In 2026

According to the Cambridge University Press, the new words added in 2026 offer an opportunity to look beyond vocabulary and explore how the way people use English continues to change.

New additions to the Cambridge Dictionary in 2026 are:

air jail (noun)

The dictionary has defined this as a method of trying to train an animal, especially a dog, that involves holding them off the ground for a period of time when they show aggressive or other unwanted behaviour

aura farming (noun)



This has been defined as the activity of doing things with the intention of showing a personality that people admire and think is attractive and interesting, for example on social media

looksmaxxing (noun)

The activity of making yourself as physically attractive as possible, as encouraged by some people, mainly young men, on social media

The university noted that as vocabulary, expressions, grammar and communication conventions evolve, learners need more than knowledge of words and rules. They need the ability to understand context, interpret meaning, express ideas and communicate effectively across different settings, it added.